Portsmouth police seize $44K worth of cocaine

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been arrested and charged with allegedly possessing 2.5 pounds of cocaine worth around $44,000.

Law enforcement made the arrests Friday just before 12:30 p.m. at the 1400 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth.

Taken into custody were Grant Ashley Underwood, 44, of Quincy, Kentucky; and Shawn J. Kimble, 20, of Portsmouth. Both have been charged with first-degree felonies.

A search warrant at the residence also netted $5,570 in cash and additional suspected drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Both men are being held on a $1 million bond in the Scioto County Jail. They’re scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.