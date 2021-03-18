Portsmouth police asking for help locating missing teen and her 1-year-old son

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are asking for help locating a young mother and her 1-year-old child.

A release from the Portsmouth Ohio Police Department states that on Wednesday, the mother of Cheyenne Rowe, 16, reported she hadn’t seen her daughter, or Cheyenne’s son, Mason, since March 14.

Police say Cheyenne and her son left the Kendall Heights apartment complex around 7 p.m., March 14, to go to a friend’s house to do school work, but never returned home.

Police ask anyone with information on Cheyenne’s or Mason’s location to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or Detective Lee Bower at 740-354-1600.