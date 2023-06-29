PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking assistance in locating a man accused of abusing an older man earlier this month.

Portsmouth police responded to a call of a man who had been assaulted and was lying near a curb on the 600 block of Second Street. Three suspects, Timothy Clifford, 51, Justin White, 37 and Robert Lunsford, 37, were surrounding an 81-year-old man, who was visibly injured and on the ground, police said.

Video surveillance showed the victim and one of the suspects talking outside of a restaurant. As the conversation got animated, a second suspect approached the victim and body checked him to the ground. The victim appeared to be injured, holding his hip while the two men and a third stood over him, continuing the confrontation.

The suspects left the man on the side of the street and rode off on motorcycles. On June 28, Clifford and White, each from Portsmouth, were arrested on charges of obstructing justice.

Lunsford remains at large and faces charges of felonious assault, aggravated assault and obstructing justice. Portsmouth police said that Lunsford may be using a 2022 black Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 2012 black Harley Davidson motorcycle, or a 2020 silver GMC Sierra 1500.

Robert Lunsford (Courtesy/Portsmouth Police Department)

Three suspects are charged with assaulting an elderly man in Portsmouth, Ohio. (Courtesy/Portsmouth Police Department)

Timothy Clifford (left) and Justin White (Courtesy/Portsmouth Police Department)

Both Portsmouth police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lunsford, who is from McDermott, Ohio. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Portsmouth police at (740) 353-4101 or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Lee Bower at (740) 354-1600.