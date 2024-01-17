PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Scioto County man has been arrested and charged for engaging in inappropriate contact with a middle school student on social media.

Sean Allen Freeman, 35, of Portsmouth, was charged with three felonies and violating his probation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The charges came after detectives received a call on Monday from an adult probation officer reporting that Freeman had been talking inappropriately to a student, leading to an investigation and arrest.

Freeman’s felony charges include:

Importuning

Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Disseminating Matter Harmful to a Juvenile

Freeman contacted the victim through social media, where he began to send them pictures of his genitals, according to the sheriff’s office. He then propositioned to meet the victim at an undisclosed location to have sex.

After detectives received the tip, the investigation into Freeman moved quickly to assure the safety of the victim. Detectives and Scioto County Common Pleas Adult Probation Officers responded to Freeman’s residence, where he was detained without incident. Evidence was then collected at the scene.

Freeman was being held without bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday. The investigation is still ongoing and could result in more charges at a later date, the sheriff’s office said.