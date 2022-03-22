PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Portsmouth Fire Department firefighter has died while returning from a call.

According to a Facebook post on the Portsmouth OH Fire Department page Tuesday, Edward Long was serving as an engineer returning from a call when he became unresponsive. Despite lifesaving measures, he died at 11:30 a.m. at the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Long joined the department on March 17, 1995, according to the post.

“As much as we hurt right now, we can only imagine the pain his family is feeling,” the department wrote in the post. “We ask that you keep his family and all that knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers in difficult days ahead.”

Long is survived by his wife and three children.

Arrangements have not been announced.