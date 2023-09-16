PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A Portsmouth man was one of two arrested in a drug bust that included over 140 grams of narcotics.

According to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Portsmouth Police Department, authorities conducted a drug raid on the 400 block of Campbell Avenue on Thursday. Arrested were 50-year-old Johnny Fitzpatrick and Michael Anthony Lewis Jr. of Dayton.

The two were charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, first-degree felonies, after officers and a SWAT unit executed a search warrant where Fitzpatrick lives. They seized 63 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 48 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 31 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies, additional evidence of drug trafficking and paraphernalia and $2,355 in cash.

(Courtesy Photo/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Fitzpatrick and Lewis were taken to Scioto County Jail. The case will be presented to a Scioto County grand jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.