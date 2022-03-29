PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Portsmouth couple was arrested Monday on charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

Andrea D. Crager, 37, and Nathaniel L. Fodge, 37, were charged with a total of seven criminal counts after an investigation discovered that Fodge was sexually assaulting a juvenile female for over a year, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crager, who was released on bond from a separate domestic violence charge on Monday, reportedly requested police escort her back to her home, according to the sheriff’s office. During the escort, deputies heard about a possible sexual assault involving a minor.

A Scioto County detective investigated the allegation, which led her to discover Fodge’s year-long assault of the female child, the sheriff’s office said.

Two children were removed from the home and are under the care of Scioto County Children Services, the release said. A female child was reportedly taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later Adena Health Systems in Chillicothe for treatment.

Hodge was charged with sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and child endangerment, the sheriff’s office said. Crager is facing charges of complicity to sexual battery, complicity to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and child endangerment.

Both are in custody at the Scioto County Jail on a $150,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation remains ongoing and will result in more charges presented to a grand jury at a later date, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.