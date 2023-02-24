COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend, there will be major highway and ramp closures at and near the interchange of State Route 315 and Interstates 70/71 as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s “Downtown Ramp Up” project.

Here’s a list of the impact and detours:

SR 315 southbound at I-70 will close for the weekend starting 10 p.m. Friday, February 24 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 27. Detour: I-670 eastbound to I-71 southbound to I-70 westbound/I-71 southbound to I-71 southbound.

at I-70 will close for the weekend starting 10 p.m. Friday, February 24 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 27.

The I-71 northbound ramp to I-70 westbound will close for the weekend starting 10 p.m. Friday, February 24 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 27. Detour: I-70 eastbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound to I-70 westbound.

will close for the weekend starting 10 p.m. Friday, February 24 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 27.