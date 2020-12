DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 33/State Route 161 have reopened at I-270 in Dublin after an overnight deadly crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Bridge Street and Frantz Rd. Police say the driver hit a transformer box for underground electric lines.

According to Dublin Police, all lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.