DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane of U.S 23 north is closed south of Delaware due to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened Monday afternoon along U.S. 23 between State Route 315 and Cheshire Road.

US 23 northbound between Cheshire Rd & St Rt 315 down to one lane for accident investigation – Use alternate route if possible @DelawareOhioFD @Delaware_Ohio — Delaware City PD (@DelawareOhioPD) November 4, 2019

According to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one northbound lane remains open.

The highway patrol did not release any information about the condition of the pedestrian.