Portion of I-71 closed overnight due to flooding

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A portion of I-71 in southwest Columbus is closed due to flooding.

Columbus Police tweeted Tuesday night the roadway, both northbound and southbound directions, between SR 104 and I-70 will likely remain closed overnight and through part of the day Wednesday.

Additional road closures include Greenlawn and Harmon avenues. These closures are due to the city activating its floodwalls.

Earlier closures of the ramps from 315 southbound to both I-70 eastbound and westbound have reopened.