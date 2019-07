The Ohio State Highway Patrol shut down a portion of Interstate 70 west after a crash Thursday evening.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m.

Officials say they are shutting down I-70 at mile marker 116 and re-routing traffic to State Route 310.

Troopers are asking motorists on the highway to get off the shoulders to allow tow trucks and others to get through to assist those involved in the crash.

Troopers are asking motorists to avoid the area between I-70 and State Route 310.