Porch pirate steals care package meant for grieving family

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman speaks out after a care package she sat outside her business for delivery was stolen.

Her friend’s grandfather died of coronavirus and she wanted to do something nice for her friend who’s having a very tough time right now.

Columbus Police said a man stole the care package outside of Relish House, a small home goods store on King Ave.​ ​

The manager, who did not want to be named, said the box belonged to her and contained earrings, a candle, popcorn and a personal note.​ ​

“It made me really upset and angry to be honest,” the woman said. “If it were any gift, it would be upsetting and frustrating but just to know the meaning behind that gift, and what it meant to her and her family after going through a tough loss. It’s really upsetting and disheartening that people would steal during a time like this.”

The woman also has a message for the thief.​ ​ ​​

“Think before you act,” she said. “Think about what other people could be going through.”

CPD​ is asking anyone with any information to contact them.