Popular restaurant comes to terms with hit it will take during Memorial Tournament

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Just days away, excitement is growing for the Memorial Tournament, but the global pandemic is forcing major changes to how people enjoy it.​

Last year during the tournament, the Bogey Bar and Grill experienced its best year ever. Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, owners expect this year will be their worst.

Today, the establishment is mostly empty just a few days before the tournament begins.

Because there will be no fans allowed at the Memorial, the Bogey has rented three large screen TVs to broadcast the tournament on. There will also be live entertainment in the evenings.

Mark Dombek with The Bogey Bar and Grill said the restaurant will be lucky to make 30 percent of what it normally would, and Dombek has come to accept that.

“This is all going to be table service this year because that’s what we have to do and we don’t have any intention of getting outside of the government’s mandates whatsoever,” Dombek said. “We want to keep people safe, staff safe, and do the right thing.”​

Because COVID-19 has forced The Bogey to add tables and other restrictions that are going to limit how many people it can accommodate, large groups are urged to make reservations in advance, something new during this year’s Memorial Tournament.