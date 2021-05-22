Pop-up site in northeast Columbus distributes Narcan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Franklin County is seeing a surge in drug overdoses, which is why local organizers teamed up to help by not only handing out free Narcan, but also showing residents how to use it.

One of the spokespeople for the pop-up site, Keri Bull with the Crisis Intervention Team for the Hope Task Force, said last month, the organization held the same even and within two hours, 60 boxes of Narcan were handed out.

Saturday, the group handed out 80 boxes in the northeast side of Columbus in hopes of saving more lives.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who are mixing drugs, from marijuana to Xanax to crack, depressant pills, and are lacing it with Fentanyl,” said Tammy Phillips, chief for the Mifflin Township Police Department. “That’s what’s leading to a lot of these. People aren’t able to get their hands on Narcan.”

Organizers also gave out food to help tackle the food insecurity being seen in the area.

Anyone battling drug addiction or who knows someone battling drug addiction can find resources for help by clicking here.