COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you experience any problems at the polls we want to hear about it.

NBC4 is Your Local Election Headquarters and we will be listening to your questions and concerns throughout election night and working to get you answers.

Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. While Ohio does not offer day-of registration, voters who believe they are registered but do not appear on the voter rolls can vote via provisional ballots at their local polling places.

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

CLICK HERE for your sample ballot, once finalized

CLICK HERE to find your polling location

CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote or were purged from voting rolls earlier this year

Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote on Election Day, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct

A military ID

An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office is as within the last 12 months.