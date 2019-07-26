Poll: Ohio voters oppose ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill, favor gun background checks

Most Ohio voters are opposed to the Heartbeat bill, a recently passed law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Friday.

In the poll, 52 percent of Ohio voters opposed the bill while 39 percent said they supported the law.

“When it comes to the thorny political issue of abortion, Ohio voters come down on the pro-choice side. They support the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, and by a smaller margin, they oppose the fetal heartbeat abortion ban,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Support for a fetal heartbeat abortion ban, which was blocked by a federal judge last month, runs the religious gamut, from 55 – 38 percent among white evangelical Christians, to a divided 47 – 44 percent among Protestants. The divide among Catholics was 48 in support of the ban and 44 against the bill.

Among those who practice no religion, the divide was 69 opposed the ban and 23 percent support it, according to the poll.

About 61 percent of Ohio voters agree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, while 32 percent are against it.

Republicans, white evangelical Christians and those attending religious services weekly disagree with the court ruling, according to the poll.

Every other party, gender, education, age, racial and religious group agrees with Roe v. Wade, including Catholics 54 percent to 40 percent and Protestants 54 percent to 42 percent.

About 33 percent of Ohio voter say abortion should be legal in most cases compared to 22 percent who say abortion should be legal in all cases, according to the poll.

Another 27 percent say it should be illegal in most cases.

Just 10 percent of Ohio voters say it should be illegal in all cases, the poll finds.

GUN LAWS

Ohio voters are divided on stricter gun laws in the state.

According to the new poll, 48 percent of voters support stricter gun laws, while 46 percent are opposed to it.

“Voters are divided on stricter gun laws, but back overwhelmingly universal background checks,” Brown said.

Women support stricter gun laws 54 to 38 percent, with men opposed 54 to 40 percent.

There is no division, however, as Ohio voters support background checks for all gun buyers 90 to 8 percent, including 87 to 11 percent among gun owners.



