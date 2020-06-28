Police: Women stole $4K in sunglasses from Polaris store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two women they said stole more than $4,000 in sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut in Polaris.

According to a Facebook post, police said the two women entered the Sunglass Hut inside of Cabela’s at 1650 Gemini Place on May 20.

The women then allegedly stuffed their shirts and pockets with sunglasses. When an employee saw the women, they ran out of the store.

The suspects fled the area in a white four-door sedan.

Police said the women stole 18 pairs of glasses valued at more than $4,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2159.