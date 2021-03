COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a woman woke up to a strange man inside her bedroom early Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from police, the woman woke up at approximately 1:46 a.m. to find the man had entered her East 13th Avenue home through an unlocked side door.

Video released by police shows the man saying he was checking on the woman because the door was unlocked.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2127.