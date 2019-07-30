Police: Woman urinated on potatoes at Pittsburgh area Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WCMH) — Police in southwestern Pennsylvania are looking for a woman who allegedly urinated on potatoes.

It happened at a Walmart in West Mifflin Borough, WPXI reported.

A Walmart spokesperson said a store employee noticed what the woman was doing.

Walmart sent the station the following statement:

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

