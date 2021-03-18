Police: Woman strangled at Grove City Motel, suspect dies jumping from downtown Columbus window

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman was found dead in a Grove City motel room Wednesday, and the man staying with her was killed when police say he jumped from a downtown Columbus window.

Police responded to the Motel 6 on Stringtown Road around 1:22 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive woman. Officers found 45-year-old Misty Davis dead from apparent strangulation.

Detectives said 48-year-old Jason Goundry was staying with Davis in her room. Within the last month, Davis reported to police in West Virginia that Goundry had threatened to kill her.

According to police, Goundry stole Davis’ car and left the hotel before police arrived. After filing a warrant for his arrest for car theft, Grove City police went to his last known address, a room at the YMCA’s downtown Columbus men’s shelter at 40 West Long Street.

Officers said they heard Goundry yelling at them from behind his door. Before he could be arrested, police say he jumped out the window.

Goundry was pronounced dead at the scene.