Police: Woman stabbed prior to New Year’s Day fire that killed daughter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said Friday that the woman who was found dead in a New Year’s Day fire on the city’s southeast side was stabbed to death by the father of her child.

Investigators said Gary Morris, 42, stabbed Nerissa Distin, 33, to death on the evening of Jan. 1.

Following the stabbing, police said Morris set the home on fire, with himself and two-year-old daughter Serina inside.

According to police, Serina and Morris had no other injuries other than “thermal inhalation injuries,” which is what killed both of them.

Both Distin and her daughter are considered homicide victims, the police said.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, help is available.