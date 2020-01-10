Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting near north Columbus Steak’n Shake

Police: Woman stabbed prior to New Year’s Day fire that killed daughter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said Friday that the woman who was found dead in a New Year’s Day fire on the city’s southeast side was stabbed to death by the father of her child.

Investigators said Gary Morris, 42, stabbed Nerissa Distin, 33, to death on the evening of Jan. 1.

Following the stabbing, police said Morris set the home on fire, with himself and two-year-old daughter Serina inside.

According to police, Serina and Morris had no other injuries other than “thermal inhalation injuries,” which is what killed both of them.

Both Distin and her daughter are considered homicide victims, the police said.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, help is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools