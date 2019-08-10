Police: Woman shot while attempting to break into home dies

A 48-year-old woman who was shot while reportedly attempting to break into a home last month in the Jonathan Parkway area died on Friday.

Twyla Marie Dillard was found lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 2677 Jonathan Parkway just before 2 a.m. on Friday, July 19, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Dillard was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

Dillard was attempting to break into a residence on Jonathan Parkway while actively violating a Civil Protection Order when the shooting occurred, police said.

The investigation into the shooting continues, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 65th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Detective Jeff Brandt is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Det. Laurie Carney.