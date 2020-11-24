Police: Woman shot in south Linden apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for two men involved in an apartment shooting in South Linden.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers responded to a shooting near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive, where a resident was shot in the leg on Monday around 10:31 p.m.

According to police, two men were let into the apartment building by another guest and entered the victim’s apartment. The victim asked them to leave, but the suspects refused, so she grabbed a kitchen knife and began pushing them out. The victim heard one suspect ask for his gun and she was shot while fleeing towards her room.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.