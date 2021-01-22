Police: Woman injured after a fight outside a southwest Columbus home leads to shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured early Friday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:36 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Winding Hollow Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 19-year-old woman suffering from a single wound to her left arm.

Police say minutes after members of the woman’s family had been involved in a fight outside the residence, an unknown person returned and began shooting at the house, leaving the victim injured.

She was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries, according to police.

Shortly after the shooting, police say they were involved in a pursuit that ended with the possible suspect crashing their vehicle in the area of Harmon Avenue and Frank Road.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.