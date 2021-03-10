Police: Woman found dead in southeast Columbus apartment was shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said an autopsy shows a woman found dead in a southeast Columbus apartment Tuesday died as the result of a shooting.

Police released the results of the autopsy Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a body found in an apartment building on the 2100 block of Winslow Drive at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

There, police said they found Felecia Lane, 46, unresponsive inside an apartment.

Medics on the scene pronounced Lane dead at the scene at 2:20 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 40th homicide in Columbus in 2021.

