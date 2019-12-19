Police warn of Short North car break-ins

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are warning drivers as car break-ins are on the rise during the holiday season, especially in the Short North.

Smashed windows and shattered glass seems to be the occurring theme in the Short North area. Since the beginning of the month, 35 car break-ins have been reported to the Columbus Police Department.

“They’re pretty consistent, like every other day they steal something out of my car,” resident, Nick Holderbaun said.

Holderbaun said someone smashed his girlfriend’s car window this month.

“She has a target box in there that they saw and she had damage to her trunk and they broke that open and stole a lamp out of there,” Holderbaun said.

Another car window on East Lincoln Street was shattered and a woman said the thieves didn’t even take anything.

Additionally, a man’s car that was parked on East Hubbard Avenue had a shattered window and a briefcase was stolen.

Sgt. James Fuqua with CPD said there has been an influx of break-ins this time of year.

“Particularly this time of year there is an increase due to holidays and people are always into crimes of opportunities,” Sgt. Fuqua said.

The best thing to do is park in a well lit area and have neighbors look out for your car. However, he said the new thing to do is install dash cam.

“If someone comes up and they see a video camera inside a car they will be less likely to engage to get into that car,” Sgt. Fuqua said.

NBC4 used CPD’s crime mapping tool to find out information about the most recent car break-ins and found that a majority happen on Wednesday.

“It’s the middle of a week so some people who have jobs are into crimes of opportunity, maybe it’s a middle of pay week and stressing and they get items to sell,” Sgt. Fuqua said.

As for Holderbaun, he warns others to leave their cars empty.

“The smartest thing you can do is don’t leave anything important out there,” Holderbaun said.

Police said there are addition patrol units in the Short North area and around the city this time of year to try to prevent any break-ins.

And they said once it gets even colder outside that’s when the thefts start to slow down.