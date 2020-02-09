Police: Video of burglary caught by NBC4 camera leads to suspect ID

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The video of a burglary caught on camera by an NBC4 photographer Saturday on Olentangy River Road was “certainly of help,” a Columbus Police detective said.

The robbery happened at approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday at International Market Foods at 3120 Olentangy River Road, right across the street from NBC4 studios.

An NBC4 photographer was on Olentangy River Road shooting weather video when the burglary started.

Columbus Police Det. Kinney said in a Facebook post that the video helped identify one of the suspects and provided “good information” on the other.

“Kudos to the cameraman! I did contact him and gave him the good news,” Kinney wrote.

One suspect appeared to be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, yellow gloves and a yellow mask covering his face.

The driver appeared the be wearing a red jacket and a dark-colored hat.

The vehicle was a tan Ford Five Hundred with temporary Ohio tag #J980741. It has a Madison Motors decal on the tailgate and 2020 Pennsylvania inspection stickers on the windshield.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.