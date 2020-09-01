Police: Victim’s son held down burglary suspect until officers arrived

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a burglary suspect was held down by a victim’s son until they arrived on scene.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, early Tuesday morning, a suspect entered a home on Vaughn Street.

Police say the suspect entered the victim’s bedroom and put his hand over her mouth telling her not to scream.

However, the victim did scream, alerting her son, who ran into the room.

Police say the son chased the suspect out of the house and into the backyard where he held down the suspect until officers arrived.

The suspect, Aday Altamreh, 25 was arrested and charged with burglary.