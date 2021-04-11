Police: Victim stuck under vehicle after being struck by drunk driver in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a person is in critical condition after being trapped under a vehicle in the Hilltop section of the city Sunday night.

Police said the accident happened at approximately 9:23 p.m. near Sullivant Avenue and Townsend Avenue.

The victim, who police said ended up trapped under the vehicle after being hit by it, has been taken to an unknown hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Formal charges have not been filed.