Police: Two men rob east Columbus convenience store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two men who robbed and fired a gun inside an east Columbus convenience store near Reynoldsburg.

Police said that on Friday, Oct. 6, at approximately 7:15 p.m., at the UDF store on the 6500 block of Tussing Road, one suspect entered the store while a second suspect held the front door.

The suspect inside the store grabbed a cookie and approached the counter, at which point, police said, he pulled a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the register.

According to police, the suspect told the clerk to hurry up, firing a shot near the clerk. The suspect then grabbed a handful of money and both suspects fled on foot eastbound from the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

