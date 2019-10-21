Police: Tuttle entertainment facility will likely be “a source of problems”

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police warned that a fistfight at an entertainment center in the Tuttle Mall over the weekend would likely not be the last incident at the new facility.

Inside the police report, officers wrote, “It is likely that this Scene75 will be a source of problems.” The report did not elaborate any further on what type of problems police are anticipating.

Typically closed and quiet on Monday, it was quite the opposite of the scene there Saturday night.

Scene75 security called 911 when a huge fight broke out. The police report said it was a group of men who seemed like they wanted to fight that engaged with another group of men, women, and children inside the center.

On the 911 call, security told the police dispatcher that it was about six or seven people jumping someone. On the call, the security guard frantically tried to get help as the staff attempted to get the situation under control.

From the 911 call:

SECURITY: It’s being evacuated right now. It is escalating.

DISPATCH: How many people are fighting

SECURITY: At least, it’s like 6, 7 on 1, 2.

Scene75 management did not return a request for comment Monday.

Early Sunday morning, Scene75 Columbus posted a statement on its Facebook page, which read, in part:

“We took a precautionary measure to call it a night, and I am proud of our team for recognizing, much as I do, that safety will ALWAYS come before the dollar.”

Dearest friends. I write to you tonight with a heavy heart and a shaken soul. Scene75 has been my home, my family, my… Posted by Scene75 Entertainment Center – Columbus on Saturday, October 19, 2019

The post also addressed security at the facility, stating it is being reviewed and that Scene75 management is open to working with local and mall officials to maintain a safe environment:

“We will CONTINUE to assess our internal security measures, including boosting security staff even further than the team we had on site tonight. We will continue to discuss our hours of operation, while ensuring a few bad apples don’t spoil the fun for the rest of us. And we will continue to work with mall security and the local police department presence to ensure that safety is and always will be the priority at Scene75. “

The facility officially opened Oct. 11.

Scene 75 Entertainment Center bills itself as the largest indoor entertainment center in the country. The Tuttle facility features 19 different attractions including an indoor roller coaster, indoor go-karts, a two-story laser tag arena, more than 200 arcade games, a 36-foot-tall drop tower, motion simulators, next-generation batting cages, an inflata-park, blacklight miniature golf, bumper cars, escape rooms, karaoke, archery tag, and more, according to a press release.