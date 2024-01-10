DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Dayton police officials on Wednesday revealed the name of the suspect who was part of a Monday police chase on the west side that ended with a pickup truck crushing a police cruiser.

During a Wednesday news conference, law enforcement officials said that 54-year-old James Skirvin was the suspect during Monday’s chase. He is currently listed in stable condition for gunshot wounds and crash injuries.

Police said he has a residency in Florida and that the white pickup truck he drove had Florida license plates. Skirvin has no criminal record to date and could face multiple felony charges.

Police audio and dash cam footage was shown on Wednesday with officers stating that 911 callers specified Skirvin was suicidal.

The dashcam video below may contain content that is disturbing to viewers.

In total, 13 law enforcement officers opened fire during the incident with the Trotwood officer that was inside the crushed cruiser remaining in stable condition, police said Wednesday morning.

A large police presence formed on U.S. 35 near the Liscum Drive intersection, around five miles west of Dayton’s downtown. It forced the roadway to close for several hours on Monday.

The Trotwood and Dayton police chiefs and the Montgomery County Sheriff said the incident started around 10:53 a.m. Dispatchers for Trotwood police first got a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the Voyager Village trailer park. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a white pickup truck.

The suspect that struck her then quickly drove past officers and pointed a long gun at them from the truck’s window, according to Wilson. The officers began chasing the suspect, who went east on U.S. Route 35. and began swerving through oncoming traffic.

As the suspect turned right onto U.S. 35 southern curve, multiple agencies joined in the chase. Wilson said authorities used stop sticks on the pickup truck’s tires, but the driver kept going past them. The truck kept going on U.S. 35 toward the intersection with Abbey Avenue, where the suspect turned around and started heading back west toward Liscum Drive.

“He began heading back westbound on U.S. 35, at which time he began firing at officers from his moving vehicle,” Wilson said.

When the suspect made it to the Liscum Drive intersection, he went across all lanes of traffic and crashed head-on with a Trotwood officer and deputy’s cars. No deputy was inside the car, but the officer was in the police cruiser.

The truck crushed the Trotwood cruiser and stopped on top of it. Law enforcement fired multiple shots at the truck, and Wilson said they were able to subdue the suspect. No one was hit by gunfire during the chase and detaining.

Emergency crews removed the Trotwood police officer from his crushed cruiser and took him to a local hospital. He remains in stable condition. The woman struck by the truck was also hospitalized. While Wilson said the woman was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

“They’re taking good care of him at this time … It was a pretty horrendous crash as I’m pretty sure all of you have seen,” Wilson said.

Police described the woman initially hit by the truck as a family member of the suspect, but noted they were not married.

Wilson added that his agency could not give additional details beyond what was shared in the news conference, as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation had taken over the case.