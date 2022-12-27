Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in custody Tuesday after an early morning car chase through the East Side.

It was not immediately known where the pursuit began, but according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the black GMC being tracked by deputies was finally stopped at the intersection of East Main Street and James Road, in the Eastmoor neighborhood.

The suspected driver then ran away, being chased by law enforcement officers and found hiding under a vehicle. He was arrested along Brookside Drive.

The incident remains under investigation.