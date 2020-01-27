Police: Teen was shining laser sight in victim’s eye before deadly shooting in Pataskala

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is facing a reckless homicide charge, accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old.

Pataskala Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 Sunday morning along Granville Street. When police arrived, they found a juvenile male dead.

According to court records, the victim was playing a video game on his computer at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect used a 9mm handgun with a built-in laser pointer and pointed it at the eyes of the victim in order to distract him from the game. The suspect then pulled the trigger, causing the gun to fire.

The teen was arrested and charged as a juvenile with reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree.

Southwest Licking School District posted on their Facebook page about the loss of a freshman at Watkins Memorial High School. Superintendent Kasey Perkins has confirmed to NBC4 it is related to Sunday morning’s shooting.