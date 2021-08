GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Grove City say thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from a Home Depot, and the theft may be part of a bigger crime.

A Facebook post from the Grove City Division of Police states that on July 12, two females stole $5,253.92 from Home Depot.

Police say the females are believed to be part of a larger group committing similar thefts from retail stores throughout Ohio.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-277-1798.