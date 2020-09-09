Police: Suspects identified in northeast Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested the suspects involved in a homicide on the northeast side of Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers identified the individuals within three hours after posting surveillance photos on social media.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Sunbury Market on the 1400 block of Sunbury Road at approximately 2:55 p.m on Monday.

Officers found Dezujwuan Pyfrom suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m.

Police said that as Pyfrom parked his truck in the market’s parking lot, two Black men began shooting at his vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene following the shooting, with one of them driving off in a black Dodge Challenger, police said.

Police say charges are forthcoming.