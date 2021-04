COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a suspect made off with just a little more money than what he paid during a theft at Buckeye Donuts.

According to Columbus police, just after 5:30 p.m., March 25, a suspect entered Buckeye Donuts on S. High Street, ordered donuts and handed the employee $10.

Police say the suspect then reached behind the counter and stole the cash…all $20 of it.

The theft remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-1436