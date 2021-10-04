COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man who was the suspect in an east Columbus fatal shooting, has been found dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:35 p.m., Sept. 25, offices were called to the 1400 block of Oak Street on the report of a shooting and a person lying in the alley.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Charles Oliver, 48, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect in Oliver’s murder, Alan Jones, 52, was found dead, Sept. 28.

Jones death does not appear to be criminal in nature, according to police, and is being investigated by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.