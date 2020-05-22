Police suspect foul play after missing Dayton man’s vehicle found abandoned in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a missing Dayton man after his vehicle was found abandoned in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Dhan Bir Sarki, 36, of Dayton, was reported missing after he dropped a friend off in the area of Tamarack Circle in Columbus, at about 2:30am, April 18

On May 18, Sarki’s moderately damaged 2017 Toyota Rav 4 was found in the 5000 block of Westerville Road.

Witnesses told police the car was abandoned by a group of people, and none were believed to be Sarki.

Sarki’s whereabouts are still unknown, and police say foul play is suspected.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a leather jacket.

Police ask anyone with information on the wherabouts Sarki or this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Central Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.