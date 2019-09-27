Police: Student brought loaded gun to Columbus high school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a 17-year-old student they said tried to get a loaded handgun into Northland High School Friday.

The student was about to have his backpack searched by School Safety and Security when he grabbed the backpack and ran from the school, police said.

The backpack would later be found dumped in a nearby neighborhood after a resident called the police.

The high school’s resource officer responded to the scene and identified the backpack as the one the student had when he fled the school, according to police. Inside, police said they recovered a loaded handgun.

The suspect has not been arrested but has been identified by police.