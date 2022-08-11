COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A swath of I-71 between Columbus and Cincinnati is shut down and a lockdown is in place after an attempted break-in at an FBI building.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies arrived near Smith Road and I-71 in Clinton County after an armed suspect attempted to break in to the Visitor Screening Facility at the FBI building in downtown Cincinnati, according to the FBI Cincinnati.

I-71 is closed from State Route 73 to U.S. 68 near Wilmington in Clinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. State Route 73 is closed east of I-71.

The suspect — who fired several shots at police — reportedly took off on I-71 toward Columbus, with several law enforcement agencies following behind, according to law enforcement. The suspect then stopped at I-71 and State Route 73 in Clinton County, both of which are shut down.

All buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center Roads were ordered to lock down, and law enforcement asked everyone to stay inside over concerns of crossfire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.