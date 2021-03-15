Police: Shots fired into north Columbus medical building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police responded to a call of shots being fired into a medical building on the city’s north side Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired into a business on the 4800 block of Olentangy River Road at approximately 10:10 p.m. Police said four or five gunshots were reported.

The location police responded to is the address of Central Ohio Primary Care laboratory services.

Police did not confirm if officers found any bullet holes.

No further details are available at this time.