Police: Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Riverside Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a shooting victim died after being dropped off at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:57pm, Tuesday, officers were called to Riverside Methodist Hospital on the report of a shooting victim that had been dropped off at the emergency room.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Khalaf Badez Mohamed, 23, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Mohamed would later die from his injuries.

Police say 10 minutes before Mohamed arrived at the hospital, there was a report of shots fired in the area of Kenny and Henderson roads. Investigators say they believe both incidents are related.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.