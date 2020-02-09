Police, sheriff’s deputies, and firefighters make Franklin County boy’s dream come true

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin Township Police officers, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, and firefighters met 10-year-old Connor, but it wasn’t due to an emergency call.

Connor suffers from a rare genetic disease, having already endured 38 surgeries. He is a big fan of police and fire personnel.

Connor got to check out all kinds of fire and police equipment Friday.

A Facebook post to the Franklin Township page shows the young man inside a SWAT vehicle, checking out the equipment on a fire engine, even ducking behind a sheriff’s office shield.

“…the officers, deputies, and firefighters got to see a great example of courage and bravery in Connor, who maintains a positive spirit in spite of his condition,” the post states.

Image courtesy of the Franklin Township Police