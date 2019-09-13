Police seize enough fentanyl to kill 14,000 people from west Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police say nine people are behind bars after police seized heroin, cocaine, cash and enough fentanyl to kill 14,000 people from a home on the west side.

According to police, CPD’s IN/TAC Unit executed a search warrant at 25 N. Roys Ave. on Wednesday. They found a small amount of cash, 3 grams of heroin, 6 grams of cocaine and 43 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 14,000 non-addicted people. Investigators say the street value of the drugs is more than $5,000.

Of the nine people arrested, two of them, Mark Buckler and Timothy Peck, had outstanding warrants for their arrests on felony breaking and entering and theft charges, respectively.

Police also contacted Code Enforcement due to the conditions of the home. When Code Enforcement arrived, they found multiple housing code violations including urine and feces throughout the home. They also discovered electricity was being stolen from another source.

The home was ordered vacated by Code Enforcement.