Police seize dozens of guns, drugs, cash during search of southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Whitehall, along with Columbus and Bexley police seized more than 70 guns during a search warrant of a southeast Columbus home.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, a search warrant was executed, October 4, at a residence in the 2400 block of Shore Boulevard, stemming from an investigation into trafficking heroin and fentanyl in and around the city of Whitehall.

Detectives seized 73 firearms (47 handguns, 20 shotguns and six rifles), more than 5,500 rounds of ammunition, 13 grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamine, 27 dosage units of heroin/fentanyl, 150 grams of marijuana, $2,083 cash, and numerous other illegally obtained prescription pills.





Thirty-six of the recovered guns were loaded and ready at hand, according to police.

Five of the guns were reported stolen.

The subject of the investigation, Terry Swartz, was arrested at the residence and charged with Possession of Drugs and Having Weapons Under Disability.

Terry Swartz



Police say Swartz will face further charges including Trafficking in Drugs, multiple counts of Having Weapons under Disability and Receiving Stolen Property.