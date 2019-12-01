Police seize 30 pounds of marijuana in Hardin County traffic stop

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office seized 30 pounds of marijuana along with several other drugs after a traffic stop this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy stopped a vehicle along U.S. Route 68 north of Kenton on Wednesday.

The deputy then allegedly saw signs of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon searching the car, the deputy found marijuana, hash, methamphetamines, and numerous edible marijuana products, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a man for Michigan, was arrested and taken to the Multi Couty Correctional Center in Marion.

The investigation into the case is continuing.