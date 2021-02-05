Police seize 100+ pounds of narcotics; federally charge three Columbus men

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Authorities say they confiscated more than 100 pounds of narcotics, as well as firearms, and a substantial amount of cash from three Columbus men.

Charged with conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute are:

  • 28-year old Lucio Manuel Munoz
  • 19-year old Maximus Alberto Dominguez
  • 22-year old Rene Bernal Gaytan

Police say the men ran a drug operation from the Red Roof Inn on South State Street in Westerville and from a residence on Chesford Rd. in Columbus.

They say they seized more than 73 pounds of cocaine, 32 pounds of heroin, eight pounds of methamphetamine, nine firearms, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from the men.

If convicted, the three men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools