Police seize 100+ pounds of narcotics; federally charge three Columbus men

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Authorities say they confiscated more than 100 pounds of narcotics, as well as firearms, and a substantial amount of cash from three Columbus men.

Charged with conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute are:

28-year old Lucio Manuel Munoz

19-year old Maximus Alberto Dominguez

22-year old Rene Bernal Gaytan

Police say the men ran a drug operation from the Red Roof Inn on South State Street in Westerville and from a residence on Chesford Rd. in Columbus.

They say they seized more than 73 pounds of cocaine, 32 pounds of heroin, eight pounds of methamphetamine, nine firearms, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from the men.

If convicted, the three men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.