Police seeking suspect in Sinclair Road robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman visiting Columbus was robbed last week, and Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

The victim, a cheerleading coach, was part of an out-of-state group in Columbus taking part in a cheerleading competition, on Nov. 24.

The woman and three fellow coaches stopped at for a McDonald’s restaurant on Sinclair Road before heading home.

While walking to their car, the victim was knocked down from behind by the suspect, slamming her into the side of a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect then took the woman’s purse and fled on foot toward East Worthing Village Apartments.

The purse contained cash, credit cards, and the woman’s identification.









According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance footage from inside the restaurant “casing targets” before the incident. While inside the restaurant, the suspect also followed two women toward the restroom and loitered outside the door.

Police are warning the man is dangerous and that potential victims should be aware of their surroundings when out in public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.